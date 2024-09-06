CT’s first Black chief justice praised for fostering diversity, equity and inclusion

Connecticut’s first Black chief justice, Richard Robinson, officially retired on Thursday and was honored with a ceremony at the state Supreme Court.

“I respect everything you’ve done because you’ve been in the room where it happens for many, many, years,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in his remarks at the ceremony.

He praised Robinson for being a distinguished jurist who helped promote diversity, equity and inclusion in his 24 years of service on the Connecticut bench.

“You’ve made a difference in the judiciary,” Lamont said.

“People understand where you are coming from. You’ve explained that in a way that I think is incredibly meaningful. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for your incredible service on behalf of the people of Connecticut,” he said.

Other speakers also praised Robinson for promoting the use of technology in the judicial system and ensuring that people had access to the courts during the pandemic.

In his response, Robinson was emotional, because his wife Nancy, who attended his swearing-in as chief justice six years ago, was not there.

“Unfortunately, Nancy had a medical emergency a few days ago and got out of the hospital this morning. So, forgive me if I seem a little lost, my head is here, but my heart is there,” Robinson said.

He thanked all the staff of the judicial branch for helping him keep the courts functioning through the pandemic.

“Especially those working in front-facing positions," Robinson said. “The people that work so hard to see that everyone who comes through our doors or appears on video is treated fairly, with dignity and respect.

“The people who realize for them it's just another day at the branch, but for people who come through our doors, it can be the most traumatic day of their life,” he said.

Lamont has nominated Raheem Mullins, an associate justice of the state Supreme Court, to succeed Robinson.

If confirmed, Mullins would be Connecticut’s second Black chief justice.