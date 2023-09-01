Lamont nominates former District Attorney Nora Dannehy to state Supreme Court

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has nominated home-grown Nora Dannehy to the State Supreme Court.

Dannehy has spent her entire career in Connecticut, where she has served as U.S. District Attorney and deputy attorney general.

Her father was also on the State Supreme Court. Lamont said her background in federal prosecution makes her the right candidate for the job.

“She cares deeply about justice,” Lamont said. “She's going to be an extraordinary associate justice on the Supreme Court.”

As U.S. Attorney, Dannehy’s prosecutions led to the convictions of former Governor John Rowland and State Treasurer Paul Silvester.

She said she is honored to receive the nomination.

“My heart is in public service,” Dannehy said. “If confirmed, it would be an honor to once again serve the people of Connecticut as an Associate Justice of their court.”

Dannehy’s connections to the current administration stretch as far back as high school, when she roomed with now Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz at the American Legion’s Girls State program.

“It was very clear to me from that time that I met her that Nora would excel in whatever it was that she chose to do,” Bysiewicz said. “And here we are 45 years later.”

Dannehy also has the support of Republican Senate and House leadership.

“I was pleased to learn of Governor Lamont’s nomination of Attorney Nora Dannehy to be an Associate Justice on Connecticut’s Supreme Court,” Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said. “Attorney Dannehy will be a distinguished addition to our state’s highest court.”

Lamont said he expects her to be confirmed during the special legislative session this month. The date for that special session has not yet been announced.