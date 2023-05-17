Confirmation of Lamont’s Connecticut Supreme Court nominee in trouble

Office of the Governor / ct.gov Sandra Slack Glover

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s nomination of Sandra Slack Glover to the state Supreme Court is in trouble.

Lawmakers say that’s because Glover signed a 2017 letter of support for Amy Coney Barrett. She is one of the six U.S. Supreme Court justices who overruled the Roe v. Wade federal abortion rights decision last year. That ruling returned the power to regulate abortion to the states.

“It ended decades of precedent and upended a lot of lives in a lot of states,” House Speaker Matt Ritter said.

”And the court cases and the challenges just keep coming. Every day there's another case that is further eroding individual liberties for women and families in decisions that they want to make,” Ritter said.

Many state lawmakers are very concerned about that. And it means Glover's nomination to Connecticut’s highest court faces a vote count problem in the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

Ritter said it will be difficult to overcome, even with a direct lobby from Lamont. “Do I think the governor has the ability to go sit with people and have conversations? You bet. Right. But there is a lot of churning that has to happen, and a calendar that is ticking.”

Monday is the deadline for the Judiciary Committee to vote on the nominee. The Democratic House and Senate chairs, and the committee’s ranking Senate Republican, have all said that they see no path forward for a favorable committee vote on Glover.