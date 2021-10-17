-
Connecticut Republicans echoed a call from the Trump campaign by asking people to sign up for what they call an "army" to monitor polling places.State…
A former aide for Republican U.S. Senate candidate August Wolf claims that the politician and ex-Olympian made unwanted sexual advances toward her and…
The passage of a tough Connecticut budget that calls for cuts to social spending and the layoff of state workers has caused some Democratic lawmakers to…
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina used a keynote address at a Connecticut Republican fundraiser in Stamford Tuesday night to take on…
Connecticut Republicans have given Greenwich businessman Tom Foley a second opportunity to run against Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy.The former U.S.…
Connecticut Republicans have endorsed Greenwich Businessman Tom Foley as their candidate to challenge Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy in this year’s…