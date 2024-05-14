CT Republicans make their nomination to run against Sen. Chris Murphy

Ebong Udoma Beacon Falls First Selectman Gerry Smith spoke to supporters after he won the CT GOP endorsement to run for U.S. Senate at the party's 2024 state convention at the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University on Monday May 13th 2024

Connecticut Republicans have nominated Gerry Smith, the first selectman of Beacon Falls, to challenge U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) this November.

But first, he might have to face a primary in August.

Smith won the support of 68% of the delegates to clinch the nomination in a four-person contest at the GOP state convention at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain on Monday.

Matt Corey, a small businessman who was the party’s candidate against Murphy four years ago, came in second and vowed a primary.

“A primary doesn’t help anybody but Senator Murphy. Because it's tough to raise money. And it's tough to start the fight in August.” Smith said to supporters in a largely empty auditorium following the contentious and slightly disorderly convention.

Corey brushed off Smith’s concerns.

“If there’s no primary, it's a sleepy race. So we need to bring attention to a U.S. Senate race going into a primary. Going into an election year. If not, it's going to be ignored.” he said.

State GOP Chair Ben Proto said that won’t be good for the party.

“Obviously, Matt has the right to do whatever he wants to do. I think the overwhelming support here shows he doesn’t have the support of the party.” Proto said.

The Republican contenders have yet to raise much money for their campaign.

Smith declared only about $50,000 on hand compared to Democratic incumbent Murphy, who has a campaign war chest of about $9 million.