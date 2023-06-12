Lamont signs Connecticut budget, includes largest income tax cut in history

Governor Ned Lamont signed Connecticut’s next two-year budget into law at a ceremony at the state Capitol on Monday.

Janice Portentoso / WSHU

He thanked Democratic and Republican lawmakers for working together to produce the bipartisan $51 billion, two-year budget that includes the state’s largest income tax cut in history.

“You had really some tough lifting to do and you did it together. And what this says about the state, look around the rest of the country, I like the way Connecticut looked today. Let’s sign the damn budget,” Lamont told legislative leaders at the ceremony.

The plan also creates economic opportunities. “In terms of debt free community college," Lamont said. "And making sure that's more widely available so you can get the skills that you need. And free workforce training with a guaranteed job at the backside of that.”

The two-year plan also spends more on K-12 public education, higher education and social services. It also increases funding for payments in lieu of taxes to the state’s largest cities where tax exempt public institutions are located. The budget takes effect on July 1.