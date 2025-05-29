CT Democratic leaders suggest passing only one year of the state’s budget plan

For the first time in decades, Connecticut Democratic legislative leaders are floating the idea of having lawmakers pass only the first year of the state’s next two-year budget plan.

Lawmakers have to pass a budget before their regular session ends next Wednesday. But Democratic leaders say they’ve yet to reach an agreement with Gov. Ned Lamont on the second year of the state’s biennial budget.

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said the second year is out of balance because of a wage increase agreement reached to avert a strike by unionized nursing home workers.

“It threw a wrench into year two,” Ritter said. “The amount of money it took to settle that was not budgeted in the governor’s budget or the appropriations budget.”

“And we expressed to the governor that it’s difficult for us to go and open year two without some help. And so far, we haven’t been able to bridge that divide,” he said.

Ritter said that if lawmakers don’t pass a budget before the session ends next week, Lamont will have the power over state spending.

“With all those things in the mix, a one-year budget looks more and more likely. That’s the direction. Unless there is a change or some counteroffer I haven’t seen, then I think that is the best position for our caucus,” Ritter said.

Republicans disagree.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) said the state has enough revenue to balance the budget.

“This is about prioritizing. And 45 years ago, when the state of Connecticut voted for the spending cap and we debated shifting to a biennial budget, these are the very conversations that this chamber had. They talked about living within our means. And some adult needs to get in that room and start making these decisions,” Candelora said.

There’s still time to reach a deal, responded Lamont.

“I just think we should sit down and try it again. Rather than run out and say I give up. Let's just do a one-year budget. That just breaks every commitment we’ve made to the taxpayers of the state over the past 40-45 years,” he said.

Lamont said he’s prepared to negotiate with lawmakers into the weekend to ensure that a budget deal is reached before the session ends.