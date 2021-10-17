Community College

-
Nearly 15% of the students enrolled at Connecticut community colleges have received non-medical exemptions from the system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a…
A draft of a controversial plan to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges was released online on Thursday. The plan includes cuts in jobs and…
The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to cut 190 administrative jobs in an effort to consolidate the system over the next…
A new plan would combine all 12 community colleges in Connecticut into one institution.Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and…
A growing number of community colleges in Connecticut are opening food pantries to serve not only their students, but also part-time faculty. Tunxis and…
Colleges and universities in New England are increasingly offering discounts to attract students from nearby states. The latest bargain can be found at…