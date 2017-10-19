New Plan Would Merge All Connecticut Community Colleges Into One System

A new plan would combine all 12 community colleges in Connecticut into one institution.

Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, says that the proposed Community College of Connecticut would save over $28 million, which could be redirected to student services such as advisers and counselors.

With over 56,000 students, the Community College of Connecticut would be the fifth largest community college in the country. The system would go from 12 presidents to one vice chancellor, and the 12 colleges would cluster into three regions headed by a regional president.

Combining all of the colleges would take at least two more years and the approval of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

Consolidation of the state’s university system has been a Malloy administration goal.