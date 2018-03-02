© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Community College Merger Plan Released

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published March 2, 2018 at 6:50 PM EST
ojakian.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

A draft of a controversial plan to consolidate Connecticut’s 12 community colleges was released online on Thursday. The plan includes cuts in jobs and spending in an effort to save the college system $28 million.  

The departments that would take the biggest hit would be the Administrative Services and Finance Departments across all 12 campuses. They would lose 70 of 149 staff members, which would save almost $8 million.

The plan was proposed last year by Mark Ojakian, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities. He said a structural change is needed to address the low graduation rates and drops in revenue due to declining enrollments and reduced state funding.  

The final report will be submitted to the New England Association of Schools and Colleges on March 16. They will decide if the new consolidated college will get accreditation. Without it, the plan cannot go forward.  

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez
