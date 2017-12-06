Connecticut Community College Consolidation Plan Moves Forward

The president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities wants to cut 190 administrative jobs in an effort to consolidate the system over the next five years. The plan was presented to the Finance Committee of the Board of Regents of Higher Education on Wednesday.

Mark Ojakian, president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system, says the plan would save over $28 million, which would be redirected to student services. That’s because the plan cuts administrative jobs, but none of the jobs that deal directly with students. Instead, there would be more student advisors and counselors.

Ojakian says the consolidation of the administration would create an entity that would be called the Community College of Connecticut. With 56,000 students, it would be the fifth largest community college system in the country.

The system right now has 12 independent community colleges, each with its own president and administration. The plan would reduce that into three regional institutions each headed by a regional president.

Ojakian says consolidation will make the system more efficient and will serve students better. If approved by the financial committee, the plan will go to the entire Board of Regents on December 14.