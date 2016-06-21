Connecticut Community College Offers Discount To Massachusetts Residents

Colleges and universities in New England are increasingly offering discounts to attract students from nearby states. The latest bargain can be found at Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield, Connecticut. It will now charge Massachusetts students in-state tuition, meaning instead of forking over around $12,000 a year, they’d pay about $4,000.

The college is just three miles from Massachusetts.

“We’re not operating to capacity, so we do have capacity and any boost to enrollment helps our institution, helps our student services so that benefits both Massachusetts and Connecticut students at our institution, so it’s a real win-win,” said James Lombella, the president of Asnuntuck.

Asnuntuck is not alone. Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, allows residents of New York and New England to attend for close to the in-state cost.

And the University of Maine now offers a deal for students in six states. They’re charged what they would be paying if they’d chosen to attend their own state’s flagship university.

This story was produced as part of the New England News Collaborative.