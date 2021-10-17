Colleges & Universities

-
Students who are enrolled in New York’s state universities will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras says the decision…
-
The state university system in Connecticut said it will forgive about $17 million worth of student debt that students took on during the COVID-19…
-
An independent consulting company has found students at Eastern Connecticut State University do not know where or how to make a report of sexual…
-
In Connecticut, a new law would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name or likeness beginning in September. Governor Ned Lamont signed…
-
Public colleges and universities in Connecticut are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students. LIPA and PSEG reach a tentative settlement, a push to review…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that public colleges and universities across New York will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of…
-
The Paier College of Art in Connecticut announced Monday that they are moving out of Hamden and into Bridgeport.The college will remain an independent…
-
Universities across the country are reopening for the spring semester following sending students home after Thanksgiving in response to skyrocketing…
-
Universities across the country are reopening for the spring semester following sending students home after Thanksgiving in response to skyrocketing…
-
Colleges and universities in Connecticut are trying to contain COVID-19 outbreaks both on and off campus. Five UConn dorms in Storrs are now under…