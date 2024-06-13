Lamont appoints new chair to CSCU Board of Regents

The governing board of Connecticut’s public university system has a new leader.

Martin Guay, who works at Stanley Black & Decker, was chosen by Governor Ned Lamont to serve as the Connecticut State Colleges and University system’s Board of Regents (BOR) chair.

The BOR oversees Connecticut’s four state universities (Central, Eastern, Southern and Western), CT State Community College and Charter Oak State College.

It has 15 members who set tuition, accredit programs, and establish financial aid policy. Nine are appointed by the governor, four are appointed by the legislature and two are students who are elected by their peers.

Lamont said Guay, who he appointed to the board in 2023, will be a good leader.

“Marty has spent his career in the manufacturing sector and understands the needs of businesses to have access to a workforce that is already trained with the skills needed for in-demand, good-paying jobs that are driving innovation and building economic opportunities,” Lamont said. “This aligns with CSCU’s overarching goals and efforts to partner with the business community so that when students graduate, they can get started on the right track for successful, long-lasting careers.”

Guay’s term expires in 2029.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed to serve as the next chair of the Connecticut Board of Regents,” Guay said. “Our colleges and universities are an integral part of Connecticut’s growth strategy, making an $11 billion annual impact on the state’s economy. Together, we can ensure that our institutions continue to be key economic drivers for our communities and state.”

Guay will replace JoAnn Ryan, who has served as chair since 2022. Ryan has been the president & CEO of the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce for more than 20 years.

“JoAnn Ryan has been a guiding light during these times of change, helping to provide a strategic vision for how our newly merged community college, Connecticut State Community College, would create more opportunity for so many students and be more responsive to the state’s workforce needs,” CSCU Chancellor Terrence Cheng said. “She has helped the Board of Regents leverage the power of the CSCU system to create more efficiencies and drive innovation and has always put the needs of our students first.