CT students petition Lamont for more higher education funding

A group of Connecticut college students have delivered a petition to Governor Ned Lamont asking for more higher education funding.

Students and faculty rallied at the State Capitol Wednesday to request more money for state colleges and universities. It comes weeks after Lamont announced more than $6 million in budget cuts to offset costs in his 2025 fiscal budget.

State Representative Gregg Haddad said the state has consistently had a yearly budget surplus. Haddad said changes to fiscal guardrails can be made without increasing the tax rate. He believes greater investments should be made in higher education.

“I think that the growing consensus in the General Assembly is that we need to change the fiscal guardrails to allow greater investments in needs that we have to fund right now, right here,” Haddad said.

Talia Lopez, a student at CT State Tunxis, said her school is already seeing the effects of decreased funding. Lopez believes schools are withholding the use of current funds for fear of future state funding cuts.

“The library isn't open on Saturdays anymore. The math and English labs. Their hours have been cut because of staff reductions. At the tutoring center where I work, students will come in for help and will have no tutors available or the hours we do have will conflict with their busy schedules,” Lopez said

Eric Diaz is a nursing student at CT State Gateway. He was working as an EMT when he decided to continue his education because his salary was unsustainable. Diaz said state funding for public colleges allowed him to be in the state's nursing program.

“The journey of countless students like me relies on public college institutions.” Diaz said.“These colleges and universities shape the future of healthcare, education and public safety. Ensuring our communities remain healthy, supported and strong for years to come.”