A newly formed coalition is joining with key state lawmakers to campaign for a ballot measure to give New Yorkers a constitutional right to clean air and…
Thousands of Long Islanders have drinking water with contaminants that exceed state standards, according to a new report by an environmental advocacy…
Long Island should reduce the amount of lead that is allowed in school sinks and water fountains, according to a report from environmentalists last month.…
The New York State Center for Clean Water Technology plans to upgrade aging septic systems on Long Island with new nitrogen removing biofilters, or NRBs,…
The New York State Assembly has passed a bill that would include environmental rights for residents into the state's constitution. The measure would make…
U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin from eastern Long Island has called for the Navy to clean up contaminated groundwater near a former defense manufacturing…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday an agreement with the U.S. Navy and aerospace company Northrop Grumman to advance the cleanup and…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill this week that would have given local governments more control to regulate sand mines in their jurisdiction.…
Suffolk County lawmakers want the federal government to extend the deadline for ongoing sewer infrastructure projects halted by the pandemic.Suffolk had…
High levels of dangerous chemicals have been found in the groundwater and soil at a former missile facility in Westhampton.Suffolk County health officials…