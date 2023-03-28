CCM leaders meet with Blumenthal and Murphy to talk gun violence, water infrastructure

Leaders from the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities met with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy (D-CT) in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities represents Connecticut's 169 towns and cities.

Leaders from the group traveled to D.C. to participate in the Congressional City Conference.

CCM President Tom Dunn, who is also the mayor of Wolcott, said they discussed housing, violence, water infrastructure and more.

Dunn said CCM supports President Biden’s $4.4 billion budget proposal to combat crime and gun violence — and urged Connecticut’s senators to do the same.

“It could help with all the things that are going on with preventing the youth from getting guns, and preventing any guns being out there.”

Another issue discussed, Dunn said, was access to clean drinking water.

Dunn asked the senators to support additional federal funding for the cause.

“It's not just one area,” Dunn said. “It's all over the state. So we're hoping that we get that support and see that money.”

More than 3,000 municipal leaders from around the country traveled to D.C. for the conference.