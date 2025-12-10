U.S. Senate to vote on dueling health care proposals

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on Thursday on two bills aimed at lowering health care costs.

Democrats and Republicans have each proposed their own legislation. Both proposals would need bipartisan support, and neither is likely to get enough of it to pass.

Time is ticking to get something to President Donald Trump’s desk. The deadline to enroll in coverage through the Affordable Care Act is Monday, Dec. 15 — but the cost of the plans remains unclear, as it depends on what Congress does in the next few weeks.

Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), want to extend the premium tax credits from the ACA. Whether or not to do so was central to the government shutdown in October and November.

The COVID-era credits are set to expire on Dec. 31.

“In Connecticut, there are about a quarter million people who get their insurance through the Affordable Care Act,” Murphy said. “Nationally, about 22 million. In Connecticut, the average annual premium increase starting Jan. 1 is over $6,000.”

The Republican proposal would eliminate the enhanced credits, instead allocating the funds to health savings accounts for individuals who purchase specific plans.

That bill would also require states to verify citizenship and immigration status before administering health insurance.

“It actually does make health insurance premiums more affordable,” Senate majority Leader John Thune said of the GOP proposal. “It drives down, according to the Congressional Budget Office, premiums by double-digit levels. It delivers the benefit directly to the patient, not to the insurance company. And it does it in a way that actually saves money for the taxpayer. That is a win-win proposal.”

Leadership from both parties trashed the other's proposals.