The cap on charter schools in New York is unlikely to be raised this year, due to changing political dynamics in the Democratic- led New York State…
A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged restrictions on Connecticut charter and magnet schools.The lawsuit was filed in 2016. It argued…
A new poll shows that two-thirds of Connecticut residents support the idea of charter schools. That’s one of the findings of the poll from the Public…
Some of the state’s top ranking education officials are condemning a vote by a State University of New York committee that would weaken regulations for…
The State University of New York says it’s considering developing its own teacher certification program to help staff their charter schools. The schools…
There are 17 charter schools – schools that are publicly funded but independently run - in the state of Connecticut. State lawmakers are considering a…
It was the charter schools’ turn to rally at the State Capitol Wednesday in support of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to allow 100 more charter schools…