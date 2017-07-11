© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

SUNY Considers Certifying Its Own Charter School Teachers

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 11, 2017 at 11:43 AM EDT
Graduates of Baruch College participate in a commencement program at Barclays Center in June in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

The State University of New York says it’s considering developing its own teacher certification program to help staff their charter schools. The schools are dealing with a teacher shortage, which has been blamed on the state’s rigorous teacher qualifications.

Right now the state requires teachers to have a master’s degree in education. With their own certification program, charter schools could hire applicants who have a bachelor’s degree and 30 credit hours of study in education.  

Joe Belluck, the chair of the SUNY Charter Schools Committee, says it would open jobs to qualified professionals.

“That, for example could include college professors, who are teaching in a college level, some may even have a Ph.D., that did not go through the teacher certification steps.”

But teacher unions in the state say it would allow people to skirt the state’s requirements.  

The SUNY Charter Schools Committee is taking public comment on their proposal.

Long Island NewsEducationLong IslandNew YorkSUNYCharter Schools
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
