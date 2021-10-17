-
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities would like lawmakers who are up for re-election next week to commit to fully funding public education. Kevin…
-
About a third of Connecticut’s cities and towns are rejecting proposed state regulations for dealing with storm water runoff.Leaders of the municipalities…
-
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy of Connecticut and his Republican challenger, Greenwich businessman Tom Foley, are both pledging not to cut state aid to…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has not had an issue keeping up with the amount of salt it needs to treat the roads after several…