Conn. Municipalities Push Education To Election Forefront

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published November 2, 2016 at 11:41 AM EDT
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities would like lawmakers who are up for re-election next week to commit to fully funding public education.  

Kevin Maloney, a spokesperson for CCM, says the state has yet to meet its Education Cost Sharing obligation to cities and towns. That’s the formula the state uses to allocate most of its public education funds.  

“The biggest education grant, the Education Cost Sharing grant is still not delivering in excess of $600 million that it’s supposed to.  So that’s one of the big problems that needs to be solved.”

Maloney added that a recent court ruling requires Connecticut to change the formula so that poorer communities can get adequate funding for their schools. The state is appealing the ruling.  

Maloney says despite the appeal, CCM wants lawmakers seeking re-election on Tuesday to pledge to fix the formula and commit to new funding initiatives.

