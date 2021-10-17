-
Connecticut’s Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the Connecticut Port Authority after the State Auditor’s Office received two…
Connecticut Senate Democrats condemned violent threats against State Senator Cathy Osten left as comments on the Connecticut Republican Party’s Facebook…
Connecticut income tax receipts fell $450 million in April. That’s according to consensus revenue figures released on Monday by Governor Dannel Malloy’s…
In Connecticut, state budget talks fell apart Tuesday after Democratic legislative committee leaders rejected fellow Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy’s…