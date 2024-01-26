Lamont to release his budget next month. CT nonprofits ask for more state funding

Connecticut nonprofit social service providers want more money this year, as Gov. Ned Lamont prepares to release his budget proposals next month.

“We’re asking lawmakers for $186 million more in funding this year,” said Gian Carl Casa, president of the CT Community Nonprofit Alliance, which represents most of the state’s private social service providers.

“That would be enough to bring all nonprofits, first, up to the same level as some were lifted to last year. Then give a 5% increase to address Medicare rates,” he said.

The extra money would also help providers keep up with inflation. “They got to keep up with the cost or else there will be fewer services for people in coming years,” Casa added.

“Quite frankly $186 million will be something that will be very difficult for us to reach,” said Senator Cathy Osten, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Osten said that’s because budget guardrails prevent lawmakers from appropriating the amounts requested by the nonprofits. This year the priority would be to ensure that all nonprofits are treated the same within the constraints of the budget.