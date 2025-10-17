CT residents could lose SNAP benefits if federal government shutdown continues

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for about 400,000 Connecticut residents are in jeopardy due to federal budget cuts and the federal government shutdown, according to state officials.

“The federal government has represented that they will stop the issuance of SNAP benefits if the shutdown persists into November,” Peter Hadler, the deputy commissioner of the Department of Social Services, told lawmakers at an informational meeting of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee on Thursday.

Lawmakers are considering using $500 million from this year’s $2.5 billion budget surplus to offset the federal cuts to SNAP and other social safety net programs.

“It doesn't mean that whatever we do, we are going to spend all that money. But it does give us the idea of having the capacity to spend it should we need to spend it,” said state Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague), co-chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Legislative leaders are considering appropriating the money during a special session next month.