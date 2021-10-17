Cassandra Basler

-
New Haven officials are considering a proposed 500-unit apartment complex for the city’s waterfront.The mixed-use complex would also offer commercial,…
A class-action settlement agreement that aims to protect New Haven children from lead poisoning has officially gone into effect.A state superior court…
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Nearly 100,000 Connecticut residents with compromised immune systems could be eligible for a…
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help pay for more than 60 pending lawsuits over alleged sexual…
An independent consulting company has found students at Eastern Connecticut State University do not know where or how to make a report of sexual…
Connecticut’s top election official, Denise Merrill, said her dream when she first took elected office 30 years ago was to end her career as Secretary of…
City and police leaders in Bridgeport, Connecticut, called on the public to support law enforcement Wednesday afternoon. That’s after state police said…
Officials in New Haven, Connecticut, are teaming up with the state’s mental health mobile crisis unit to develop an emergency response alternative to…
Governor Ned Lamont signed into law last week a measure that expands the candidate pool for a new state prosecutor who would investigate police…
Connecticut will again be eligible to receive more than $6 million dollars in federal policing grants that had been suspended by the Trump administration…