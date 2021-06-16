Bridgeport Officials Ask For Support As State Police Investigate Shooting By Officer

City and police leaders in Bridgeport, Connecticut, called on the public to support law enforcement Wednesday afternoon. That’s after state police said they are investigating a Bridgeport officer who shot an unnamed victim Tuesday night.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Interim Police Chief Rebeca Garcia hosted a Facebook Live event about public safety.

Garcia asked the public for tips and linked the officer shooting to an uptick in violence in cities. She said the officer was working as part of a federal task force for safer streets.

“Please help us be able to combat the incidents that are happening in the city. As the mayor said, there’s loss of life, there’s people that get injured and we have a responsibility to our community for safety — and to our officers as well,” Garcia said.

State police said the victim was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.