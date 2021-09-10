500-Unit Housing Complex Under Review In New Haven

New Haven officials are considering a proposed 500-unit apartment complex for the city’s waterfront.

The mixed-use complex would also offer commercial, restaurant and green space on Long Wharf Drive in the city’s 100-year flood zone.

The developers’ proposal said ground floors would include garages designed to flood during storm surge.

The New Haven Register reports the area was zoned for housing in 1984. The Board of Alders would have to approve the larger number of apartments.

The proposal would fit into the city’s growth plan for five new walkable neighborhoods along New Haven Harbor.