Port Jefferson Marina gets $1.5 million for dredging, sea wall

U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) announced $1.5 million in federal funding for the Town of Brookhaven for improvement projects at Port Jefferson Harbor. The funds will support projects that protect against erosion and storm surges in the Port Jefferson Marina.

Port Jefferson Harbor is an economic hub for the Town of Brookhaven. The Port Jefferson Marina is where the Bridgeport Ferry operates from, transporting 1,000 passengers and 120 cars per trip across the Long Island Sound.

“This is such an important harbor,” Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico said.

“The ferry from Connecticut comes over, this federal money will go forward and be spent efficiently by the Town of Brookhaven to promote interstate commerce but also a great deal of economic activity at this marina,” he said.

The installation of a wave wall will decrease coastal erosion, and the impacts of storm surges. The harbor is maintained to a depth of 26 feet to allow passage from the harbor entrance to the Village of Port Jefferson. Officials said dredging in Port Jefferson will boost the economy in the area.

An estimated 14,000 cubic yards of sediment will be dredged from the marina, with more expected to be done in the larger part of the harbor.