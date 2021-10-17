-
The mayor of Connecticut’s largest city says he balanced the city’s budget within the first six months of his term. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says he did…
-
Now that Bridgeport has a new mayor, the city’s efforts to transform itself into an environmental showpiece may be in jeopardy.BGreen 2020 was an energy…
-
Bill Finch says he’s ending his campaign for re-election in Bridgeport, Connecticut.Finch is the current mayor, and was the Democratic Party’s endorsed…
-
This year’s local elections in Connecticut are anything but dull. The primaries held earlier this month saw three incumbent Democratic mayors lose to…
-
Bridgeport, Connecticut mayor Bill Finch said he’ll go to court to challenge a decision from the Secretary of the State saying he cannot appear on the…
-
Former mayor Joseph Ganim, five years after completing a prison sentence for corruption, declared victory in the city's Democratic primary on Wednesday…
-
On a field in Bridgeport's North End, Cal Ripken Jr. tossed out pitches. Dozens of kids lined up for their turn at bat. Nine-year-old T.J. Serrano walked…
-
Bridgeport, Connecticut is planning to install 9,000 solar panels on an unused landfill. It's one of the latest projects to reclaim polluted land in the…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced Wednesday that nearly 3 million dollars will be included in the next State Bond Commission agenda, for the…
-
The mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut is asking his community to work together to prevent violence, following two killings and a number of other shootings…