Connecticut News

Second Bridgeport train station gets state support

WSHU | By Craig LeMoult
Published July 16, 2014 at 6:09 PM EDT
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced  Wednesday that nearly 3 million dollars will be included in the next State Bond Commission agenda, for the engineering and design of a new train station in Bridgeport.  That funding will almost certainly be approved.

Connecticut NewsBridgeportBill FinchGovernor Dannel Malloy
Craig LeMoult
Craig produces sound-rich features and breaking news coverage for WGBH News in Boston. His features have run nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on PRI's The World and Marketplace. Craig has won a number of national and regional awards for his reporting, including two national Edward R. Murrow awards in 2015, the national Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi award feature reporting in 2011, first place awards in 2012 and 2009 from the national Public Radio News Directors Inc. and second place in 2007 from the national Society of Environmental Journalists. Craig is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and Tufts University.
