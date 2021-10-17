-
A blueprint for New Haven streets that prioritizes walkers, bikers and bus riders was previewed at a city park on Wednesday night. Mayor Justin Elicker…
Suffolk County lawmakers passed a bill that is aimed at increasing safety for bicyclists on roadways. The measure would penalize motorists with a fine for…
The Suffolk County Legislature has approved a bill that could penalize reckless bicyclists. The measure targets riding while under the influence, having…
A Suffolk County lawmaker enraged bicycling advocates this week by saying that people should never ride bikes (or motorcycles) in Suffolk. Islip…