New Haven safety plan would prioritize bicyclists, pedestrians and buses

A blueprint for New Haven streets that prioritizes walkers, bikers and bus riders was previewed at a city park on Wednesday night. Mayor Justin Elicker was among the visitors to hear ideas, offer feedback and eat pizza.

“Safe Routes for All” is a blueprint from a group of transportation enthusiasts called Street Plans. It proposes almost 90 miles of bike lanes and identifies over 75 dangerous intersections for walkers. It also suggests two new mini bus hubs in Fair Haven and Westville.

The plan is supposed to act as a roadmap for the city to make it easier to develop transportation projects in a timely manner.

The “safe routes for all” blueprint has been in the works since 2019.