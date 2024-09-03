New Haven’s bike share program returns

New Haven, Connecticut, is relaunching its bike share program. One hundred electric and 100 pedal bikes will soon be available at 30 stations around the city.

The initial program launched in 2018. It was run by P3 Global Management but fell apart in 2020; the company cited the COVID-19 pandemic for its failure.

This time, the city has partnered with Drop Mobility. New Haven-based bike shop The Devil’s Gear will maintain the inventory.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D), who often rides his bike around the city, couldn’t attend the ribbon-cutting because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Steven Winter, who runs the city’s Office of Climate and Sustainability, said he and Elicker are excited for residents to have access to the bikes again.

“It's going to be an amazing way to have affordable, convenient, healthy, and environmentally friendly options for residents and visitors here in the elm city,” Winter said. “Residents can get to work, run errands, meet up with friends, all without breaking a sweat. And visitors can cruise around the city easily and see everything that New Haven has to offer.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Bikes will be at 30 locations around the city.

The e-bikes go 15 MPH. Riders must be 16 to use them.

Amelia Lee, a Yale student and member of the New Haven Climate Movement, biked to the ribbon-cutting between classes. She outlined the program’s benefits.

“It establishes healthy habits that get people moving and out of cars,” Lee said. “It allows people to engage with our environment, to hear the city's sounds, to see its buildings and streets in a way that driving doesn't allow to foster a sense of community and belonging. It provides those who don't drive or cannot afford to drive with a reliable form of personal transportation.”

Riders can pay per ride, monthly or yearly to use the bikes through the Ride New Haven app. An annual membership, which gets you an hour of daily riding, is $99. Low-income residents can get a membership for half that cost.