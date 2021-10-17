-
The New York state Assembly held a hearing on whether the state should strictly limit the use of a chemical in pesticides linked to the die-off of…
-
An insect that hadn’t been seen in Connecticut for a century has been popping up again. It’s called the black-and-gold bumblebee.Bombus Auricomus — that’s…
-
A bill will be considered by New York lawmakers in January that would protect unwelcomed honeybee colonies from extermination.It was petitioned by…
-
Honey bees have been having a tough time lately. Pests and disease have plagued many hives, killing off the pollinators and forcing people looking to save…
-
A disease that acts similar to HIV could be killing bees around the country, and a teenager from Greenport, Long Island, has an award-winning theory on…