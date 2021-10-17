-
A total of 140 venues in Connecticut have received federal relief funding through the Small Business Administration. More than $100 million from the…
-
Last year, arts programs and institutions in our area found creative ways to keep sharing their work during the pandemic shutdown. They held virtual…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal praised the rollout of federal assistance for local theaters across Connecticut. It’s part of the new Shuttered Venue…
-
The Lamont administration has designated the town of Ridgefield, Connecticut, a cultural district. It's the first such designation in the state. Lamont…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed his plans to use rapid COVID-19 testing in 2021 to reopen restaurants, theaters and arts venues, including New…
-
The recently passed COVID-19 relief package includes billions in funding for theatres and other venues — funds pushed by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal…
-
President Donald Trump’s 2021 budget would zero out the main source of federal support for libraries and museums. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of…