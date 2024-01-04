Despite losing funding, arts and culture in CT leaves mark on communities

In the new year, some 700 arts and culture organizations are feeling the absence of a $10.7 million funding grant that assisted with essential operation costs, including employee salaries. This includes museums, historical sites and after-school arts programs.

The Connecticut Cultural Fund, run by the nonprofit Connecticut Humanities, lost the grant funding they had spent the past two years distributing throughout the state after the Legislature cut the funding.

Jason Mancini is the executive director of CT Humanities. He said the grant amount pales in comparison to the state’s overall budget. But in return, the arts comprise much of the state’s economy.

“It's an important investment, especially when we represent nearly 14% of Connecticut's economy,” Mancini said. He added that arts and culture employ approximately 175,000 thousand workers.

Mancini said the organization is working with legislatures to restore the grant funding that helped keep many organizations running. In the meantime, they’re showcasing the impact the organizations have on their communities.

A recent report from the nonprofit highlights the work of 86 arts and culture organizations predominantly serving communities of color. These organizations include after-school arts programs for youth, museums and historical sites.

Many of these are located in New Haven and Hartford counties, and are also largely staffed by communities of color. Despite only making up 12% of all arts and culture groups in the state, they facilitate almost one-third of all interactions between students and the arts.

They also “run lean,” meaning the organizations have smaller teams than average but tend to do more for their communities. This is one area where the Connecticut Cultural Fund greatly aided the groups.

Mancini said the effect that arts and culture organizations have on the state and its vibrant communities shouldn’t be underestimated. And he’s determined to get the fund back up and running.

“We funded organizations like the Freeman Houses in Bridgeport, which focuses on a free Black community in 19th-century Connecticut. They had an active community with libraries, churches, businesses… [We were] helping them to tell the story in that community,” he said.

“We've seen communities thrive because of this. I think it's the kind of thing that has clear returns. And it makes Connecticut an amazing place to live, work, and play.”

Some grants are still available to qualifying arts and culture organizations this year, but they’re competitive. In addition, they’re only available for specific project-based initiatives, rather than operating expenses like staff salaries.