Suffolk County has settled lawsuits against six pharmaceutical companies. Things are looking gross in the Great South Bay, alcohol sales in Connecticut…
Alcohol sales in Connecticut sky-rocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Experts say with pandemic restrictions lifting residents have sought help for…
Connecticut restaurants will be able to continue to sell alcohol to-go through June 2024 thanks to new legislation.Customers must order food with their…
New York lawmakers will likely not be extending alcohol to go at restaurants and bars as part of their actions on the final day of the legislative…
Connecticut’s offer of a complimentary adult drink to restaurant patrons who have been vaccinated kicked off on Wednesday.Aaren Simoncini owns the Beer’d…
State lawmakers, along with restaurant owners and their workers, are pressing for a two-year extension of takeout alcoholic beverages. They said the…
Package stores in Connecticut say they could be in danger of going out of business if the state Legislature allows supermarket chains to sell bottled…
Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, arrested New Year’s Eve for drunken driving, has resigned his leadership post, saying he does not want his personal…
Alcohol consumption on Long Island continues to outpace the national and regional average this decade. But the rate is lower than it had been.That’s…
Bacardi is buying Patrón in a liquor deal valued at $5.1 billion. This would give Bacardi one of the top selling premium tequila brands and help the…