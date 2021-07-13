After Pandemic Boosted Alcohol Consumption, Many Seeking Help To Cut Back

Alcohol sales in Connecticut sky-rocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Experts say with pandemic restrictions lifting residents have sought help for problematic drinking habits.

The American Psychological Association reported in February that 23% of all U.S. adults increased their drinking to cope with their stress during the pandemic.

Jason Perillo is the spokesman for the High Water Recovery Center in Kent, Connecticut. He said in the last three months there have been more admissions than any other three months in the center’s history.

Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut said package store sales rose almost 5% during the pandemic.