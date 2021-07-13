© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

After Pandemic Boosted Alcohol Consumption, Many Seeking Help To Cut Back

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay
Alcohol sales in Connecticut sky-rocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Experts say with pandemic restrictions lifting residents have sought help for problematic drinking habits.

The American Psychological Association reported in February that 23% of all U.S. adults increased their drinking to cope with their stress during the pandemic.

Jason Perillo is the spokesman for the High Water Recovery Center in Kent, Connecticut. He said in the last three months there have been more admissions than any other three months in the center’s history.

Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut said package store sales rose almost 5% during the pandemic.

Connecticut News Connecticut alcohol Coronavirus COVID-19
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
