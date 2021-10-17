Afghanistan War

-
Former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel says the U.S. needs to learn from its mistakes. Our region will feel the effects of Ida for a long time, Governor…
-
Despite a ton of complaints, Tweed Airport is getting an upgrade. How much will offshore wind projects impact marine life? Protecting pedestrians on Long…
-
Two combat veterans from Connecticut are the lead plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Army. They say an army review board failed to…
-
The 4th annual Navy SEAL LT Michael Murphy Run Around the Lake will be held Saturday morning at Lake Ronkonkoma, in honor of the fallen Navy SEAL’s…