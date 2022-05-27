Wall of Honor remembers Connecticut's military heroes who have died since Sept. 11, 2001

Sixty-five military service members from Connecticut who died in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars were honored Thursday night at the annual Wall of Honor ceremony.

Every year since 2007, the names of the fallen are read aloud in a solemn ceremony at the Wall of Honor memorial in Hartford.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz said the wall tells the stories of Connecticut’s heroes who have died since September 11, 2001. She noted that the annual ceremony helps keep their memories alive.

“We have a very special appreciation for those that have given their lives in service to our country and in service of protecting the freedoms that we are so lucky to have every day — to speak as we choose, to worship as we choose, to choose our elected leaders,” Bysiewicz said.

The memorial contains a photograph of each service member and a plaque that bears their name, hometown, branch and the year and location of their death.