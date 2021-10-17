-
The head of an organization representing Black Bridgeport police officers is calling for federal oversight. This comes after a new lawsuit was filed by…
Federal prosecutors want a former personnel director for the city of Bridgeport to face prison time for his role in a job-rigging scandal for police…
Three police captains in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have dropped a retaliation claim against the city police department.The captains are suing over the…
Federal authorities have arrested Bridgeport, Connecticut, police chief A.J. Perez along with the city’s personnel director amid allegations they rigged…