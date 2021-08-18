Group Representing Black Bridgeport Officers Asks For Federal Oversight Following Lawsuit

The head of an organization representing Black Bridgeport police officers is calling for federal oversight. This comes after a new lawsuit was filed by the former captain.

Officer Davon Polite is the president of the Bridgeport Guardians affinity group. He said members are disgusted by the claims in the lawsuit and the content is horrific for Black officers.

The lawsuit claims former Police Chief A.J. Perez used racist language and fantasized about eliminating Black officers.

The Guardians are urging Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration to enter a voluntary agreement for a special federal monitor. Ganim declined the CT Post’s request for comment. The Greater Bridgeport Branch NAACP has also called for an outside investigation of the entire situation.