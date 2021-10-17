-
Almost 7,000 New York National Guard troops responded to the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Governor Kathy Hochul said they deserve access to veteran…
Former New York Governor George Pataki said he remembers every minute being at Ground Zero hours after the September 11 attacks, and now 20 years later he…
Several members of the New York Congressional delegation have sponsored a bill that would ensure all who became injured or fell ill as a result of the…
As soon as the second plane hit the World Trade Center two decades ago on 9/11, then-Gov. George Pataki said he knew the country was under attack.In the…
It's been two decades since the terrorism attacks of September 11, 2001, which took the lives of more than 3,000 people and redefined life for the people…
For nearly 20 years, September 11th survivors and victims’ families have tried to identify and sue perpetrators of the terror attacks. A new federal bill…
On Long Island, a Nassau County park has been renamed in honor of former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder, Luis Alvarez.Alvarez, a Long Island…
A disbarred attorney will spend about four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing close to $1 million owed to an ex-NYPD police officer to…
A federal program that’s in place to cover the medical bills of first responders and survivors of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks has seen steady…
New Yorkers with underlying conditions are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.That includes over 80,000 first responders and…