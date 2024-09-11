© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Beautiful Music NOW - On the Transmigration of Souls

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 11, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT
Art has long been a way for people to honor and memorialize things in life that elude description in words. On this solemn date, today's Beautiful Music is a work by American composer John Adams that is a direct reaction to the 9/11 attacks.

ON THE TRANSMIGRATION OF SOULS is a composition for orchestra, chorus, children's choir, and tape recording. Adams calls it a "memory space" and said, "It's a place where you can go and be alone with your thoughts and emotions."
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
