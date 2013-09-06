© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join the Conversation

jtcsharper2.jpg

Join the Conversation

WSHU's popular lecture series features fascinating — and wonderfully diverse — voices. Whether they're renowned news anchors, cookbook writers, or authors of compelling non-fiction, this series's speakers cover the full range of human experience. You won't want to miss a single conversation.