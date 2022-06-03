© 2022 WSHU
Join the Conversation
WSHU's popular lecture series featuring fascinating — and wonderfully diverse — voices.

Jesse Byrd, children’s book creator

WSHU | By Janice Portentoso
Published June 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
Jesse Byrd

Parents, teachers, grandparents and people who know kids: this one’s for you!

School is almost out for the summer and we want to help keep those minds engaged! Jesse Byrd, author and publisher of award-winning children’s books, has a curated reading list to help you out.

Jesse will also talk about his wonderfully winding career path. A former basketball player who spent 3 years working on a secret project for Google, he realized that his real passion was “storytelling for young audiences.” Jesse believes that books can be both silly and substantive, and can embrace diversity in an authentic way.

“Join the Conversation” with Jesse Byrd

Award-winning children’s book creator
Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m.
A free online event
Registration is required

Books available from our official book partner.

Join the Conversation
Janice Portentoso
Born and raised in the Boston area, Janice spent the early part of her career managing the marketing communications efforts of entrepreneurial, high-tech companies in Massachusetts. After moving to Connecticut, she discovered WSHU and quickly became an avid listener. These days, she’s much happier communicating about public radio than tech widgets. She extends a big thank you to every listener who contributes…even a little.
