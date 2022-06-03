Jesse Byrd, children’s book creator

Jesse Byrd

Parents, teachers, grandparents and people who know kids: this one’s for you!

School is almost out for the summer and we want to help keep those minds engaged! Jesse Byrd, author and publisher of award-winning children’s books, has a curated reading list to help you out.

Jesse will also talk about his wonderfully winding career path. A former basketball player who spent 3 years working on a secret project for Google, he realized that his real passion was “storytelling for young audiences.” Jesse believes that books can be both silly and substantive, and can embrace diversity in an authentic way.



“Join the Conversation” with Jesse Byrd

Award-winning children’s book creator

Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m.

A free online event

Registration is required

Books available from our official book partner.