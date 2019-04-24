‘Perversion Files’ Document Alleged Sex Abuse By Boy Scout Leaders In New York

There are more than a hundred alleged perpetrators of child sex abuse who served as leaders in the Boy Scouts of America in New York. That’s according to the scouting group’s internal records made public through court cases.

They’re called the “Perversion Files," and they name scout leaders accused of misconduct and sexual abuse.

A new report compiled by the law firm Anderson & Associates found at most ten who were based on Long Island. These individuals had their registration with the Boy Scouts revoked, but not all records have been made public.

Bridie Farrell, CEO of New York Loves Kids, a non-profit that works on child sex abuse issues, says the Boy Scouts of America violated the trust of parents and children.

“This same institution held a file of known perpetrators, which they didn’t disclose to the authorities, which allowed these people to then go on and coach soccer teams, allow them to go on and be teachers. These people shouldn’t work at a McDonald’s or a playground, let alone being alone with children on a daily basis.”

The Boy Scouts of America said in a statement that they “believe victims, support them” and will pay for counseling services.

A similar report is expected to be released about alleged sexual abuse in the Connecticut chapter of Boy Scouts of America.