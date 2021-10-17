-
The Boy Scouts of America is selling its popular Connecticut summer camp and wilderness reservation to help pay for its proposed $850 million sex abuse…
-
Over 600 claims of sexual abuse have been reported against Boy Scouts of America councils in coastal Connecticut and Long Island, numbers larger than…
-
There are more than a hundred alleged perpetrators of child sex abuse who served as leaders in the Boy Scouts of America in New York. That’s according to…
-
The Boy Scouts of America’s executive committee has unanimously agreed to end the organization’s ban on gay leaders. If the agreement is approved by the…