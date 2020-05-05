New State Rules Target New York Housing Discrimination

New state rules will require real estate agents and brokers in New York to inform their clients about anti-discrimination laws or lose their license and have to pay fines.

The new rules are in response to widespread housing discrimination on Long Island that was uncovered last year by Newsday.

Elaine Gross, president of the nonprofit ERASE Racism, says the state’s authority over licensing can be used to discourage housing discrimination.

“We also hope that it will ensure that the realtors who do engage in this behavior of discrimination, that they will be held to account.”

The new rules also make sure buyers, sellers, renters and landlords know how to file a complaint. The rules will go into effect next month.